Popular Afrikaans rapper Craig Hendricks a.k.a Craiig’O has a message for laaities wanting to pursue music and not gangsterism and drugs. Craig, 27, from Mitchells Plain, first burst onto the scene in 2018 and was soon recognised for his talent which got him signed to the well established SA Entertainment label.

In the first year of his career, he managed to perform at Grand West and Artscape Theatre multiple times and became the first Afrikaans rap artist to sign a three year deal with legendary producer, Gabi Le Roux. Craig says: “My music has really grown over the years, I have never dropped an album or EP, just singles, but my focus is on social ills. I speak about things that I see and experience, I don’t make fictional music so everything I rap about is what I have endured and overcome with the community I grew up in. “Despite the negativity associated with rap, music isn’t just my hobby but my God-given purpose and that is why I am able to touch so many people, and my music is timeless.”