South Africa, get ready to sweat and get hotter this Dezemba ‘cos Tyla is coming home. Mzansi’s very own Grammy Award winner has just announced her first-ever headline tour, set to take place at the end of the year for a festive fees.

After making waves internationally, our “pretty girl from Joburg” is finally giving the mense a taste of her world-conquering act. Promoters @anythinggoessa shared the news on Instagram with a message to her loyal supporters, “Tygers! The wait is over… @tyla is coming home for her very first headline shows this December!” So far, no details have been revealed about where these headline shows will take place. In the meantime, fans are keen to find out if she will be doing a three-city tour.

Tyla’s team assured fans that ticket details will be released soon. Coming home🇿🇦🐅https://t.co/ds9Q585zOt pic.twitter.com/FJolhCMcDb — Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) September 27, 2024 This exciting tour news follows a bit of drama earlier this month. Tyla was announced as part of the Coke Studio 2024 line-up, where she’ll be performing in Johannesburg.

However, only her US and Canadian fans will have a shot at experiencing her live in her hometown as part of an all-expenses-paid sweepstakes. Naturally, local fans weren’t thrilled to be left out, and many took to social media to air their disappointment. But with this December tour announcement, it’s clear that Tyla is making sure her South African fans won’t miss out.

Tyla, has also been selected as the musical headliner for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to be held on 15 October in New York. Joining the singer is Victoria’s Secret veteran model, Candice Swanepoel. The 35-year-old Saffa beauty has been an Angel for Victoria’s Secret since 2010. Tyla will be the musical headliner for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024. pic.twitter.com/zEMZii8Npu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 18, 2024 Tyla has just finished a lineup of shows in Brazil and showed off her lyfie on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro.