Cape Town comedian Carl Weber is the king of reinvention, but is now returning to his first love of stand-up comedy. The 47-year-old comic and actor has announced his return to the stage with a show called ‘Carl Weber Live’.

After going off-grid for two years, although he managed to squeeze in a small corporate gig here and there, the stage veteran is back with a bang. Weber has been hit with some curveballs which took him to the ground but says he is far from down and out. All good: Carl has been working at a care facility. Picture: supplied The Bloemfontein-born entertainer has taken the time to regroup and explore various other avenues to make ends meet.

Carl and his wife Valene have had a rough time since Covid hit the world in 2020. First Valene lost both her parents to the deadly virus within the space of four days, then she and Carl both battled the virus as well, and then later Carl lost his own father too. Carl tells the Daily Voice: “People say Covid has passed and life is back to normal, but this couldn't be further from the truth. A lot of us are still feeling the ripple effect of it.

“I’ve taken a step back to focus on other things in my life. “For one, I've taken a leap into the world of acting, with appearances on shows like Arendsvlei, Projek Dina and Skemerdans as well as the American crime series Fatal Affairs. Acting demanded my full attention and I love it. “Having lost so much during Covid - my dad, my in-laws and my income - I had to readjust and refocus.

“I tried my hand at being a car salesman and I sucked, then I even getting a job as an HR assistant, which I also failed at dismally. “I finally found something I never guessed I could do and absolutely love… I am now the PR and marketing consultant for Zandvliet Care Facility. “Working with the elderly and mentally ill has been beyond amazing.

“Finally, I get to use my gift of bringing laughter to people and earn a steady salary. “The seniors look out for me and enjoy listening to me telling outrageous stories or me attempting the cha-cha or the rumba or a combo of both. “Throughout all this; the stage beckons. It still calls my name, the stage is still my first love.”