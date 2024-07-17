Eerste River actor Gershwin Mias is up for two awards at this year’s Silwerskermfees for his role in the Afrikaans soapies Magda Louw and Die Byl. Gershwin, 31, is known for his roles in in movies such as Noem My Skollie, and Ellen: Die Storie van Ellen Pakkies. He also appeared in several soapies, including Arendsvlei.

Last year he won the Best Actor award at kykNet’s Silwerskermfees for his role as Muhammad in the short film Die Blokke. Honour: Gershwin Mias up for Silwerskermfees awards. Picture: supplied This year he is up for Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy for his role as ‘Sean’ in Magda Louw and Best Supporting Actor In A Drama for his role as ‘Kaliel’ in Die Byl. Gershwin says he is delighted for the recognition as this is the first time he is nominated twice in different categories.

He says: “I am ecstatic but just grateful for the recognition. The award is always a bonus but just to be recognised for all the hard work is an amazing feeling because I have been doing this professionally for ten years and to get a pat on the back saying ‘good job’ feels amazing.” “Even if I win or don’t win, the recognition is the most important because it creates more opportunities and open doors open for me.” The popular kykNet series, Magda Louw, tells the story of Magda and her husband Erhard, who participate in a reality series, where a camera crew follows them to document their day to day life, with some unexpected twists and turns.

Gershwin plays Sean, a member of their camera crew, and says the nomination for the comedy role came as a big surprise. The humble screen star says: “I am a theatre-trained actor, I only delved into television and film later but my primary genre was drama because I didn’t think I had a funny bone in me. “I never thought I would get an award for comedy, especially Magda Louw because my character did not play such a big comedic role. It is kwaai which tells me I am doing a good job.”