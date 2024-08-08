Just days before the Miss South African pageant, contestant Chidimma Adetshina has withdrawn from the competition. The now former Miss SA hopeful has been at the centre of a controversy around her citizenship.

In her statement posted to her official Instagram account, the 23 year old expressed her gratitude to those who have supported her during her Miss SA journey. “Being part of the Miss South Africa 2024 competition has been an amazing journey however, after much careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw myself from the competition for the safety and wellbeing of my family and I. “With the support of the Miss South Africa organisation, I leave with a heart full of gratitude for this amazing experience.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish my fellow finalists all of the best for the remainder of the competition. Whoever wears the crown represents us all,” read her statement. Just days before the Miss South African pageant contestant Chidimma Adetshina has withdrawn from the competition. Picture: Screenshot Adetshina’s withdrawal comes after the probe of Home Affairs into the verification of her citizenship, following a request from pageant organisers. On Wednesday the Department of Home Affairs revealed that her mother allegedly committed fraud.

In a statement, DHA Minister Leon Schreiber, said an innocent South African mother had her identity stolen as part of the fraud allegedly committed by Adetshina’s mother. "Adetshina could not have participated in the alleged unlawful actions of her mother, as she was an infant at the time when the activities took place in 2001," the Minister added. The Miss SA organisation has reposted Adetshina’s statement on its Instagram Stories but is yet to share an official statement.