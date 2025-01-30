AMBER Rose doesn’t “give a f–k” that she was “cancelled” over her staunch support for President Donald Trump as she opened up about the backlash she faced. The model, 41, said her right-leaning stance cost her many fans during last year’s presidential election, but she added that the “naysayers are quiet” now that Trump is back in the White House.

She told Maxim magazine: “During the election, I was ‘cancelled. Now? All the naysayers are quiet. They see he’s already changing our country for the better.” Amber Rose. Picture: Instagram Rose, who once dated rapper Kanye West and also married Wiz Khalifa said society needs to focus on “reality” and having “difficult conversations to bring us all back to a better place”. She adds: “Unfortunately, the ‘woke’ left cancels people for having a different ideology.

“Fortunately for me, I don’t give a f–k and will always stand 10 toes down until the wheels fall off, regardless of what my beliefs may be.” The reality TV star admitted she had left-leaning political opinions in previous years, saying: “I used to be on the left and thought I was doing the right thing. That’s why it’s so important to have open conversations.” Another celebrity who seems to have had a change of heart is rapper Snoop Dogg.

Rap icon Snoop Dogg The 53-year-old had previously said in 2017 that he would "roast" any artist who performed at Trump’s first inauguration. He previously spoke out against the president and even shot a clown dressed like Trump in a 2017 music video. And due to this sentiment, his fans were not happy about his performance at Trump’s inauguration. The “Drop It Like It's Hot” rapper, in an Instagram video on Sunday appeared to respond to criticism he received for the performance.