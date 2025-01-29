On Monday, the rapper took to X, sharing the news: “Soooo …….i got my butt crack pierced.”

RAPPER Cardi B shocked mense by unveiling her butt-crack piercing and sharing a revealing snap that left social media in a frenzy.

The announcement was met with astonishment from many of her followers, some demanding evidence with comments like “photo or it didn’t happen” and “She better show [proof].”

Cardi B is no stranger to making headlines with her bold fashion and body art choices, as her body is covered in tattoos.

The 32-year-old who has never been the one to shy away, quickly posted a close-up shot of her newly- adorned, heavily-tattooed booty, daring anyone to doubt her.