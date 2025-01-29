RAPPER Cardi B shocked mense by unveiling her butt-crack piercing and sharing a revealing snap that left social media in a frenzy.
On Monday, the rapper took to X, sharing the news: “Soooo …….i got my butt crack pierced.”
The announcement was met with astonishment from many of her followers, some demanding evidence with comments like “photo or it didn’t happen” and “She better show [proof].”
Cardi B is no stranger to making headlines with her bold fashion and body art choices, as her body is covered in tattoos.
The 32-year-old who has never been the one to shy away, quickly posted a close-up shot of her newly- adorned, heavily-tattooed booty, daring anyone to doubt her.
“Do I lie?” she cheekily asked along with the picture.
The photo of the piercing shows two diamond studs adorning the upper portion of the hip hop star’s buttocks.
The reveal sparked different reactions from fans, with some expressing disbelief. “How is it even physically possible?!” one fan wrote.
There were also concerned fans who questioned how this might impact her young children whom she shares with her estranged husband, Offset.
The couple were married in 2017, with the Bodak Yellow rapper later filing for divorce in 2020 with rumours of Offset having cheated on her.
The pair got back together, but Cardi has since filed for divorce in July 2024 just before the birth of their third child.