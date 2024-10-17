Chris Brown has taunted anti-gender-based-violence advocacy group, Women For Change, with a controversial online post. Brown’s upcoming 15-16 December shows at FNB Stadium has been met with opposition by the group over his history violence against women.

The 35-year-old was convicted of assaulting his then-girlfriend pop megastar Rihanna in 2009. And he has been accused of assault by another ex Karreuche Tran. Women For Change called on Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber to revoke the R&B singer’s visa.

But to date and despite an online petition that has received more the 30 000 signatures, the government is yet to react. That it seems has make Breezy sterkgevriet, with singer responding to Women For Change’s Instagram account. He wrote: “Can’t wait to come” and his post has caused a meltdown on X, formerly Twitter.

An individual commented on the post: “This is what happens when these men don’t suffer real consequences after their disgusting crimes. they taunt you and get even more bold and disgusting. This is just sick.” “He’s literally rubbing his abusive past in their faces,” commented another user on the platform. Another added: “With this dirty attitude, I would not be surprised if he goes to South Africa and catches a case for the same abusive behaviour.