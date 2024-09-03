Brad Pitt was all smiles as he walked down the red carpet with new goose Ines de Ramon. Marking their eerste public outing, Brad and Ines were the centre of attention at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday night.

Hollywood hunk Brad, 60, and his 34-year-old jewellery-designer girlfriend have been bymekaar for almost two years. The pair moved in together in February, but they have been keeping dinge on the downlow in the midst of a lelike divorce with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Brad was last week hit with the devastating news that his eldest biological daughter, Shiloh, had dropped his surname.

Brad Pitt, with rarely-seen partner Ines de Ramon. pic.twitter.com/67IWtSwe1z — Ifybambi (@ifyumez00) August 31, 2024 This comes after revelations that she and her siblings are all doing the same thing, following years of trauma living with their alcoholic father. The Fight Club star, though, looked happily in love as he and his new goose looked every bit the Hollywood fairytale. In fact, Brad looked so good, mense wondered if he was a real-life Benjamin Button.

Rumours have been swirling that he got a facelift began after he was pictured at Wimbledon last year. Afterwards, a plastic surgery doctor and expert revealed to DailyMail.com the tell-tale signs that the star, who ironically played a man who ages in reverse in the 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, got secret surgery. Joined on the red carpet by bestie George Clooney and his wife Amal for the premiere of his latest movie Wolfs.

Both Brad and George looked dapper, despite their new buddy-cop caper has been trashed by movie critics. The nuwe fliek has been given just a one-week run in cinemas by production studio Apple TV, with the $200million movie set to go to their streaming platform before the month is out. The Telegraph's Robbie Collin called the film ‘messy,’ writing: “George Clooney recently complained that Quentin Tarantino doesn’t consider him a movie star.