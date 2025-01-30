THERE’S no love lost between It Ends With Us stars, Blake Lively and Justine Baldoni as the two continue their bitter lawsuit battle. So it comes as a surprise to see their flirty text and voicenote exchange, which have recently been released.

What began as a seemingly harmonious partnership has transformed into a legal battle, with both parties taking action against one another. At the heart of the drama lies in Lively’s allegations of sexual harassment against Baldoni, accusations that he has denied. Sources close to the production reported that the two had a lekker work vibe on set. Crew members mention that interpretations of characters flowed smoothly and that Baldoni’s direction was well-received by Lively, known for her role in Gossip Girl.

So much so that texts were sent back and forth. And they seemed pretty cosy. BACK AND FORTH: Justin Baldoni Some of the text reads, “It’s such a good feeling to get work done that we’re proud of. And to do it together,” Lively, 37, wrote in one exchange. “It just clicks when we find it. And that’s just as rewarding as filming it. Or editing it. Or marketing it. Or releasing it. This is all storytelling. This is why we do it.”