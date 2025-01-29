SOUTH African hip-hop icon Big Zulu was reportedly involved in a near-fatal car accident on Sunday night, 26 January According to the 38-year-old’s record label, Inkabi Records, the musician’s fans and supporters have been called upon to keep the “Imali Eningi” hitmaker in their prayers.

The label took to Facebook to share the distressing news, stating: “Nkabi Nation, it’s sad to announce that Big Zulu was involved in a car accident last night. Please keep him in your prayers.” The artist, whose real name is Siyabonga Nene crashed his BMW 325, with pictures showing the seriousness of the crash. Within moments of the news breaking, an outpouring of support from fans flooded social media, with many sending heartfelt messages wishing for the musician’s swift recovery.

One user wrote: “We wish him a very speedy recovery so he can continue giving us good music. Get well soon, king.” Others expressed their concerns, with comments extending from spiritual blessings to optimistic encouragement. One fan wrote: “Through Christ, nothing is impossible; you will recover soon, bro.”

Earlier this month, another artist from Inkabi Records, Xolwa (real name Xolani Shabalala), was involved in a car accident earlier this month while on his way to the studio. Zulu's accident follows the recent release of his new single, “Amacala Othando”, featuring the talented Azana. This hot track tackles the complexities of love and communication, focusing on the struggles of a broken marriage.