West London All Stars are the new kings of the Hollywoodbets KKKA Annual Kaapse Klopse Competitions Section One. After weeks of entertaining spectators, Section 1 troupes West London All Stars, Baruch Entertainers, Playaz Inc, Posh Vibrant, Wesbank Youth Entertainers, TV Stars and Phantoms Community Development wowed the crowd as they gave their final performances at Athlone Stadium.

They battled it out against each other in the Juvenile Combined Chorus, Adult Coon Song, Best Band and Group Song categories and gave it their all in the hopes of walking away with the ultimate bragging rights as Section One champions. West London All Stars, beat out Baruch Entertainers, who came in second place overall during the Section 1 final. Third place went to Playaz Inc, who proved to be a contender for the crown with the stunning display of musical performances. Muneeb Gambeno, director of KKKA says: “Saturday was the culmination of months of hard work, coupled with weeks of consistent world class performances by all the Klopse troupes in Section One.

“Our congratulations to all the participants that ended off this year’s competition series in front of a sold-out Athlone Stadium.” While all of the troupes gave their very best performances in a nail-biting finish to the fourth week of competition, it was clear that the Klopse brought all the heat. The musical displays reminded Capetonians just why this annual competition is a “must-see” live action experience on Mother City’s cultural events calendar.

All seven participating troupes were praised for their top-tier performances throughout the competition, raising the bar once again. Riyaad Peters, operations director at KKKA shared: “This year’s competition blew all the previous years’ out of the water! “We also had Baruch Entertainers return to the competition this year, much to the delight of their fan base and it was great to see them give their all this year.

“All competing troupes brought their A-game every week. Well done to all the teams and troupe owners for putting on such stellar performances.” WINNING MENTALITY PROPVOL: Athlone Stadium A HELE 15 000 Capetonians made their stemme dik this past weekend at a sold-out Athlone Stadium experience.

Fans braved a cold and windy night until the very end when the Section One final results were announced in a glamorous trophy ceremony with all the razzle-dazzle Capetonians have come to expect from the Klopse with satin and sequins galore. The final overall results were: Section One winners

West London All Stars Runners up Baruch Entertainers

Third place Playaz Inc Fourth place

TV Stars Fifth place Posh Vibrant

Category winners for Section 1 include: Juvenile Combined Chorus - West London All Stars Adult Coon Song - Playaz Inc

Best Band - West London All Stars Group Song - Baruch Entertainers Adult/Senior Sentimental - Playaz Inc

Female Sentimental - Playaz Inc Junior Sentimental - TV Stars English Combined Chorus - Baruch Entertainers

Afrikaans Moppie/Comic Song - Baruch Entertainers Adult/Senior Drum Major - Baruch Entertainers Juvenile Drum Major - TV Stars

Best Dressed Troupe - West London All Stars Klopse Jol - West London All Stars Grand March Pass - West London All Stars

IT’S THE FINAL COUNTDOWN While Section 1 may have crowned its group winner, all roads lead to Athlone Stadium for the last time this coming Saturday, 1 February, as the Section 2 finale goes down. Section 2 troupes Juvie Boy Entertainers, ⁠⁠Philadelphians Sporting Club and Youth Development, ⁠⁠Cape Town Hawkers, ⁠⁠Ashwin Willemse Orient Community Development, ⁠⁠Original District Six Hanover Minstrels, ⁠⁠Fabulous Woodstock Starlites and ⁠⁠Manenberg Superstars will battle it out in the Juvenile Combined Chorus, Adult Coon Song, Best Band and Group Song categories in their quest to come out on top.

The overall championship winner will also be announced this weekend as this year’s official Carnival Kings. It's going to be yet another exciting finish to the annual Hollywoodbets and KKKA Kaapse Klopse Competition, and it’s anticipated to be yet another intense, enthralling and entertaining Minstrel Magic experience. DON’T MISS OUT

Tickets for Week 5 (final week) of the annual Hollywoodbets and KKKA Kaapse Klopse Competition start at R30 each and go on sale this Wednesday evening at 11.59pm online from Computicket or in-store at any Shoprite, Checkers and U-Save. No tickets will be sold at the stadium, so get yours as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.