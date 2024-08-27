Ben Affleck has wasted no time moving on amid his very public divorce from wife Jennifer Lopez. Last Tuesday, J Lo filed to end their two-year marriage after the pair became estranged after a very short honeymoon period.

Rumour of a split had been swirling for maande, before Jenny from the Block pulled the plug on their second chance at love. The pair were engaged in 2003, but broke it off then. And now the Hollywood skinnerbekke reckon that Ben has a new goose.

Cut off: Jennifer Lopez, 55. Picture: Reuters According to US gossip website, PageSix.com, the Good Will Hunting star has been “hanging out” with Kathleen Kennedy. While the nature of their relationship is currently not known, it has sent tongues wagging. The Oscar winner, 52, was recently seen with 36-year-old actress Kennedy, who goes by her nickname Kick.

And yes, she is one of those Kennedys - the famous US family, with the huge political legacy. She is the daughter of former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, 70, and his first wife, Emily Black, 66. Her dad, who is best known by his nickname RFK Jr is the son of Robert F. Kennedy, who like his brother - US president John F. Kennedy (JFK) - was a victim of political assassination in the 1960s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kick Kennedy (@kickkennedy) Kick, born Kathleen Alexandra, has enjoyed small parts in several TV shows and movies, including Curb Your Enthusiasm, starring her stepmother Cheryl Hines, 58. The Stanford University theatre arts graduate’s most recent role was a bit-part in her broertjie Bobby Kennedy’s 2021 screen adaptation of Hunter S Thompson’s Fear and Loathing in Aspen. She has a klein social media presence, boasting 17.1K followers on Instagram, but hasn't posted anything there since 24 August 24, 2023.