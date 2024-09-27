Respected Cape Town Minstrels troupe, the Baruch Entertainers, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new theme song for the 2025 carnival competition and has organised a lekker jol to launch it. Known for their dedication to the rich cultural traditions of the klopse and under the leadership of chairman Claude Jonas, this launch is going to be one for the books and will feature a lineup of top DJs, including DJ Chello, Liam Hans, DJ Taylor, Mr Morris, and Liam Cue.

Attendees will also be treated to a kwaai guest performance by the talented group Dejavu CPT. Chairman Jonas says of the new number: “Over the years, our theme song has become a fitting item that goes with the theme a troupe decides on for the upcoming carnival competition. “It’s about the fun of it, the creativity, and the unorthodox thinking, which helps create a wow factor for our band and our troupe”.

The original song has been crafted by some of the Cape Flats’ finest musical talents, including Dejavu frontman Taurik Blignaut, Choral Maestro Monwabisi Mbambani, and renowned DJ Neeno. CONTRIBUTOR: Taurik Blignaut Included in the production of the song are leading musicians Laeeq Stewart, Brett-Marvin Edwards, Jonathan Linnen, as well as their “Jingles” members led by Morne Wessels, all hailing from the Cape Flats. It is all going down on Friday night at 8pm at Plug Studios in Paarden Eiland and tickets are available at R100 on Quicket and R150 at the door.