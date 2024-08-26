Pop superstar Justin Bieber celebrated the birth of his son, Jack Blues, with model wife Hailey this weekend. The Baby hitmaker made the announcement on Friday with a oulike post of a pienk voetjie that quickly garnered millions of likes on Instagram from his 294 million followers.

“WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER,” the singer wrote with a photo of an infant's foot wrapped in a blanket. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) The celebrity couple announced in May that they were going to be parents, posting pictures of fashionista and businesswoman Hailey, 27, cradling her baby bump. Baby Jack is the couple's first child. The couple got married in 2018 and announced they were expecting in May this year - according to People magazine, Hailey was six months pregnant at the time.

Hailey reposted Justin’s post on her Instagram Stories soon afterwards with the child's name and a teddy bear and blue heart emoji. That triggered a klompie congratulatory comments, led by the baba’s proud grandparents. Justin’s mom, 49-year-old Patty Mallette, shared that photo on her Instagram Story and her excitement was palpable in her caption.

“OH MY HEART,” Mallette gushed in all caps. “WELCOME BABY JACK!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! THANK THE LORD WHAT A MIRACLE!,' she wrote over the photo. Hailey’s dad, actor Stephen Baldwin offered a congratulations to his daughter Hailey Bieber after she welcomed her first child with husband Justin Bieber despite a family rift.

Just minutes later, Baldwin, 58, commented on Patty’s post, “Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.” Justin, 30, first shot to global stardom as a teen pop sensation in 2009, since then churning out hits including the mega-selling "Baby", featuring rapper Ludacris, and "Somebody to Love“. His army of fans, known as "Beliebers," have helped make him one of the best-selling artists of all time.