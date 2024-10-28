The noise around controversial R&B star Chris Brown is getting louder, after he was linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs. With his December shows at Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium draws closer, Brown is the topic of a new Investigation Discovery documentary.

In the preview of Chris Brown: A History of Violence, a woman - known only as Jane Doe - tells her story of how the Run It hitmaker drugged and raped her at a Diddy party. She claims that the singer assaulted her at a yacht party outside at Diddy’s Miami mansion in December 2020. According to US celeb skinner website Page Six, her attorney Ariel Mitchell says Diddy was on the yacht.

Mitchell explains: “The yacht was docked behind his house on Star Island. We now believe he may have owned the yacht or chartered it. “We have not been able to confirm that’s why we did not specify the type of ownership.” In the doccie, Doe says she was drugged and taken advantage of.

In tears, she claims: “I don’t remember if I saw him pour it, but I just drank it and he just hands me another drink. “I couldn’t move and I said ‘No’ and then I felt him… next thing I knew he was inside me. “I didn’t want it and he’s kissing me from stopping me from talking… I was so disgusted.”