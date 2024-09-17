Shukr “MrH” Hartzenberg, 38, from Manenberg, has been busting moves on TikTok since 2020, when he decided to combine teaching with fun during the Covid-19 pandemic. The onnie says he realised the internet was the perfect tool to reach out and motivate people during a difficult time.

“It started when I realised that I need to create a profile as a teacher, but not only in a normal sense, but also in a fun way to stimulate thinking, encourage debates, and motivate at the same time,” he explains. Lekker: Shukr Hartzenberg busy jazzing. Picture: from facebook Hartzenberg’s dance videos range from random jazzing with strangers, to inspirational messages on a blue Monday with some old skool music. In between he also gives class lessons. The grade 8 teacher says he gets his dance moves from his dad, and the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.