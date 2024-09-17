Shukr “MrH” Hartzenberg, 38, from Manenberg, has been busting moves on TikTok since 2020, when he decided to combine teaching with fun during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The onnie says he realised the internet was the perfect tool to reach out and motivate people during a difficult time.
“It started when I realised that I need to create a profile as a teacher, but not only in a normal sense, but also in a fun way to stimulate thinking, encourage debates, and motivate at the same time,” he explains.
Hartzenberg’s dance videos range from random jazzing with strangers, to inspirational messages on a blue Monday with some old skool music. In between he also gives class lessons.
The grade 8 teacher says he gets his dance moves from his dad, and the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.
“I thought how great would it be if I could fuse my love for dancing with teaching to create a jovial, feel-good moment, reaching people from all walks of life.
@shukr_hartzenberg Blokkies Op ✌️😂#throwback #fyp #trend #smile #dance #positivity #vibes #smile #onthisday ♬ original sound - Mr Hartzenberg
“Music and dance can speak to a variety of people, about burning topics, but in an easily digestible way.”
But it's also his own challenges that inspired him to be a constant source of positive energy.
“I stuttered as a child, so I wasn't confident, but I found my confidence in dance and rugby.
@shukr_hartzenberg Have an amazing week ❤️ You got this 🙌End of term is near💪@expressoshow @__eesa__ @meneerclaassen @juffrou_sylvester @allypetersen269 @athi_mshumi @miss_t_storm @shanahendricks6 @charnelle_hector @sagemicaela@kelly_kikx @coleybeth23 #teachersoftiktok#fyp #foryou#foryoupage#positivity#tiktoksouthafrica#shukr_hartzenberg#mrhartzenberg ♬ Breaking Boundaries DJ Max Remix - DJ Max
“However when I got injured playing provincial school rugby, my dream of becoming a Springbok and making a change through it was shattered because we didn't have money for rehabilitation.
“That is why I chose teaching…I believe we all have something within us to make a difference.”
Hartzenberg says in the beginning his wife would get jealous of the attention he’d get.
“I think when she saw how many people approached me asking for pictures because my video motivated or inspired them, she realised the value and that is what I always wanted, to make that positive change.”
@shukr_hartzenberg Stefani, are you there? 😂#dance #fun #jokes #positivity #vibes #smile #mc #host #onthisday #monday ♬ original sound - Mr Hartzenberg