Controversial R&B star Chris Brown’s upcoming concert in South Africa is causing more fights than he’s been in trouble for. Breezy’s December stop in SA has been met with opposition from anti-gender-based violence (GBV) activists due his history of violence against women.

Ex-girlfriends Rihanna and Karreuche Tran have been very public about his abuse. And he was convicted of his 2009 assault on Rihanna, which left the superstar singer with lelike bruise on her face. That didn’t stop Mzansi fans from selling a 14 December show and prompting the Loyal hitmaker to add a 15 December date to his tour.

Got six vip tickets: Mamokgethi Phakeng. Picture: supplied One of them is former University of Cape Town Vice Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, who revealed she coughed up R30 000 on VIP tickets. That caused a bekgeveg online, with SA musicmaker The Kiffness and disgraced former Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Renaldo Gouws ganging up on the academic. After she shared that she was going to the Chris Brown show, The Kiffness, tried quickly to burst her bubble by questioning why she would spend money on a “known abuser”.

She replied: “I am totally against GBV and strongly condemn it in all its forms. I believe that those who perpetrate GBV should face the full might of the law without exceptions or leniency. “But let me be clear, just in case the message didn’t sit well: I am going to attend Chris Brown’s concert if he comes. These two things are not mutually exclusive! To suggest that enjoying a concert automatically aligns you with every past action of the artist is, at best, simplistic, and at worst, intellectually dishonest. The Kifness poked back: “At least you're comfortable in showing that GBV is only bad if your not famous & can't sing or dance well.

“Everyone's activism has their limits. I guess this is yours.” Blasted: Renaldo Gouws. Picture: supplied Axed from the DA for racist comments last month, Gouws chimed in: “A former VC of UCT who caused complete havoc, so much so that they paid her R12m to just leave so that she couldn't cause more destruction.” Phakeng hit back with: “A former MP of the National Assembly who was found to be so blatantly racist, so much so that his party booted him without any payment whatsoever, and removed him from Parliament before he could even make his maiden speech - just so that he couldn’t make laws for the people he actually despises.