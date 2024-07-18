Trevor Noah could be adding more prestigious accolades to his name in September. The South African-born comedian has been nominated for three 2024 Emmy Awards.

He received nominations in the categories of Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for the 66th Grammy Awards, where he was a producer/host; Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special for “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”, while the Netflix special received another nomination for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). His comedy show, which was released in December, has been a riveting success as Noah hilariously shared his travel experiences from around the world. In January, it was nominated for a Golden Globe Award earlier in the category of Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, which was won by British comedian and actor Ricky Gervais for his comedy special “Armageddon”.

Historical drama ‘Shōgun’ and “The Bear” lead the nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards, which will take place on September 15, with the host yet to be announced. Meanwhile, Noah made history when became the first black man to win a Primetime Emmy in the Outstanding Talk Series category at the 75th Emmy Awards earlier this year. Sharing the prize with his “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” team, the 40-year-old thanked the late-night talk show’s previous host Jon Stewart, during his acceptance speech.

“Wherever you are my friend, thank you for calling me up,” quipped Noah. “This story has been so long, so crazy, so wonderful,” he added at the time. Noah took over hosting duties for the satirical news programme in 2015, before leaving in 2022 after seven seasons.

He won his first Emmy in 2017 in the Outstanding Short Form Variety Series in 2017 for his work on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”. He also has several other accolades to his name, including five NAACP prizes, two MTV awards and an Erasmus Prize. While the acclaimed comedian has left the talk show, he is currently the host of the Spotify podcast “What Now? with Trevor Noah” and interviewed Hollywood stars such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jessica Alba and Kevin Hart.