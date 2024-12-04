According to multiple reports, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have broken up after dating for a year. The reason for the singer and actor’s split is still unclear and “E! News” has said that they have reached out to both representatives for comment on the matter but have not received a response.

The publication explained that the 25-year-old “Espresso” hitmaker and the 32-year-old “Saltburn” star first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles in December last year. The pair then made their red carpet debut five months later at this year’s Met Gala. Since then, they have alluded to their relationship, with Keoghan even making an appearance in Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” music video earlier this year.

She previously explained to “CBS Sunday Morning” that it was a no-brainer to include him in the video. “I was like, who’s the greatest actor that I can find for the music video? And he was next to me in a chair and he was so excited about it,” she said. Keoghan, who shares two-year-old son Brando with his ex-girlfriend, Alison Sandro, has also shown his support for Carpenter’s career.

During an appearance on the “Jess Cagle Show” last month, he praised her seven Grammy nominations ahead of the 2025 ceremony. “I am in awe watching her work and how committed and the standards she sets,” especially being on that music video,” he said. “She knows the vision and she knows what she wants.” Meanwhile, the singer is set to cap her whirlwind year off with Netflix's “A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter”, which will premiere on Friday, December 6.

It promises to enchant viewers with music, comedy and lively cameos by South Africa’s singing sensation Tyla as well as Nico Hiraga, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele and Jillian Bell. The songstress’s Christmas songs from her 2023 holiday album “Fruitcake” such as “santa doesn’t know you like I do”, “A Nonsense Christmas” and “buy me presents” are expected to feature in the one-hour special. Some of her other career highlights include the release of her sixth studio album “Short n' Sweet”, which she dropped in August.

She also received Song of the Year for “Espresso” at the 2024 Video Music Awards (VMAs). Meanwhile, Keoghan also has many exciting projects to look forward to. The Oscar-nominated actor is set to play The Beatles’ drummer Ringo Starr in the new set of films, which will explore the lives of each member of the world-renowned rock group’s perspective.