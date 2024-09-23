Last week, organisers of the DStv Delicious Festival confirmed that Janet Jackson would no longer be performing at Saturday’s event. The news came after the passing of her brother, Tito Jackson. In a statement, Jackson’s management shared: “Janet's brother Tito passed away this past Sunday. For obvious reasons, Janet has to cancel her performance at the DStv Delicious Festival to be with family."

Although deeply saddened, they assured fans that there were plans for her to return to South Africa next year. Janet also expressed her appreciation to her South African fans for their support during this difficult time. But Mzansi was far from empathetic when, just days after the announcement, Janet was spotted ... in France.

She is already in Europe, prepping for her “Together Again,” tour and was seen dining with friends and her crew, including fashion icon, Christian Siriano. The tour is set to kick off on September 25, in Paris. Janet Jackson is already in France for her upcoming TOGETHER AGAIN TOUR in Europe! She had dinner with friends and crew, including fashion stylist Christian Siriano.



The tour kicks off next Wednesday, 25, in Paris. pic.twitter.com/dpNTfQuK9o — JANET.br 🇧🇷 (fan account) (@JANETbrsite) September 22, 2024 @BongiweGambu commented: “@JanetJackson, My sistah, You could’ve just said you don’t want to come to perform in South Africa for the @DeliciousFestSA. Lying to us wasn’t necessary.”

You could’ve just said you don’t want to come to perform in South Africa for the @DeliciousFestSA. Lying to us wasn’t necessary. — MaGambu (@BongiweGambu) September 22, 2024 X user @Lungile_nje commented: “So you just didn't want to perform in South Africa ne Chommie? Ungaphinde uze nx🥺” So you just didn't want to perform in South Africa ne Chommie? Ungaphinde uze nx🥺 pic.twitter.com/l5G6o5LWsW — Luu👸🏾 (@Lungile_nje) September 22, 2024 @Inenekazi1 also wrote: “So Janet Jackson just didn't want to come to South Africa.” So Janet Jackson just didn't want to come to South Africa. pic.twitter.com/rJmsljRYtP — Inenekazi 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽🇿🇦🇿🇦🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@Inenekazi1) September 22, 2024 “All you had to say was, "I do not want to perform in South Africa,” @LeMiSho2024 wrote.