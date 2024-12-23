South Africa is mourning the death of iconic actress Michelle Botes. The renowned star died at the age of 63 on Saturday morning.

In her last interview with publication Bruis, Botes opened up about her two-and-a-half-year battle with advanced multiple myeloma – a rare, incurable type of blood cancer that affects the bone marrow. Her agent, Suzi Howes of Oh Talent, confirmed the news to IOL, shedding light that the former Legacy actress had not been well for some time. She says: “We are very saddened by the news. She was an icon of our industry. Michelle had grace and a beautiful spirit. She will be greatly missed.”

According to Bruis, Botes had lived with her son, Daniel, and his wife, Nolene, in Observatory, since her cancer diagnosis in July 2022. Botes also has a daughter. Botes was initially treated with chemotherapy and steroids and later received a stem cell transplant, but did not want to continue with this treatment. She said in that interview: “I didn’t want to feel so bad again and not be myself.

Doctors gave her two to three months to live in October after her cancer count rose alarmingly and she deteriorated rapidly over the past two weeks. She added: “Whatever awaits me, I’m ready.” Mense loved to hate Botes’ most popular character, Cherrel de Villers-Hains-le Roux.

Media personality Anele Mdoda paid tribute to her and Cherrel on X. She wrote: “The best to ever do it. When she killed Duncan, her own husband’s son, I knew we had unlocked another level of villain. Rest in peace, Michelle Botes but to us… Cherrel Devilliers Haines.” (sic) ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula added: “Michelle was a beloved figure in South African television, renowned for her portrayal of Cherrel de Villiers in Isidingo.”