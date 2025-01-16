RICK Ross is innie Kaap.
And during his visit to Cape Town, the rapper has shared that he saw a walvis.
He posted to his followers on social media: “I just saw a whale and nobody believes me.”
In a candid and humorous post on Instagram, Ross expressed his disbelief over the sighting a majestic whale breaching the surface of the Atlantic outside the Twelve Apostles Hotel, where he is reportedly staying.
He says: “Imagine how I feel? I said let me out the hotel, I just want to see the water. I want to see the penguins.”
His enthusiasm was infectious, yet he faced scepticism from his entourage.
Nevertheless, the rapper's tour guide quickly confirmed that Ross was indeed experiencing a moment that many tourists only dream of, with a high probability of spotting whales during a trip to the Mother City.
It’s not yet clear why the 48-year-old rapper is in the Mother City, whether it be for leisure or work, or a bit of both, but we trust Capetonian will make him feel at home.