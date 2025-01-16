And during his visit to Cape Town, the rapper has shared that he saw a walvis.

He posted to his followers on social media: “I just saw a whale and nobody believes me.”

In a candid and humorous post on Instagram, Ross expressed his disbelief over the sighting a majestic whale breaching the surface of the Atlantic outside the Twelve Apostles Hotel, where he is reportedly staying.

He says: “Imagine how I feel? I said let me out the hotel, I just want to see the water. I want to see the penguins.”