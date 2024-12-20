Rachel Kolisi is living her best life and turning heads as she soaks up the Australian summer. The mother of two showed off her toned lyfie on the beaches of Sydney, as she enjoys a vacay with her kids.

Since announcing her divorce from Springbok captain Siya, Rachel has been channelling her energy into the gym and proudly showing off her Down Under. Her nearly 600 000 followers have been treated to glimpses of the family vacation, where she’s enjoying family time and sunshine in Sydney. In her latest Instagram post, Rachel looks relaxed while applying sunscreen at the beach.

Captioning the post, she wrote, "Sydney is growing on me. So blessed to be spending a few days with family soaking up joy and love!" Her fans were quick to praise her glowing appearance and positivity. @Pether4 wrote: "Hello and welcome beautiful lady. We are so blessed you are here. I am a fellow SA gal and it's now my home. Rest up and stop. Praying you heal and find your joy. Hugs."