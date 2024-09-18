PRIOR to his death, rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his girlfriend and fellow rapper, Nadia Nakai were the industry’s “it” couple. Fans cheered from the sidelines as their love blossomed and also mourned deeply with Nakai and the rest of the Forbes’ family when AKA passed away.

More than a year after his death, Nakai, who hasn’t publicly dated since, said that she still deeply misses AKA and the conversations that they would have, especially in the kitchen, when they would cook their favourite meals together. Recently, while cooking, Nakai started an Instagram Live, in which she spoke about the late love of her life. In the clip, which is making the rounds on social media, Nakai said: “Sometimes you talk to someone, someone that loves you, you just like ‘Babe, they doing this, this is what’s happening, this is what’s going down.’

“Oh my God, I can’t. You know just a conversation with them, just giving you the reassurance that everything’s going to be okay. I miss that, I really miss that conversational piece with your partner.” She said she is not fine and therapy will not work. “Therapy is not gonna work. It’s just venting to the love of your life. You get it nah? Just venting and like, ‘Babe, I just want to cuddle in your skin,” she said during a part of the Live.

Watch the video clip below. Nadia Nakai opens up about missing the love of DJ Zinhle's life that she convinced herself was hers.



Nadia Nakai says she misses venting and cuddling with AKA. pic.twitter.com/jhY5EgPA5x — Musa Khawula (@Musa_Khawula) September 15, 2024 Nakai was comforted by those who watched the Live. One fan said: “Hang in there, one day at a time.”