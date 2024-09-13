Jason Derulo can’t seem to get enough of beautiful Cape Town.
The American singer has posted twice about the city in the last couple of months.
Recently, he shared a video on Instagram of him handing out soccer balls to school kids in Sea Point – a post that garnered over 2.2 million views.
And this week, he showed off where he has been calling home in the Mother City.
The 34-year-old shared a video on TikTok with his 62M followers of him showcasing a luxury home in what looks like Clifton.
The massive property boasts six floors, with the third floor being a games room that includes a movie theatre, pool and table tennis boards as well as a well-stocked bar.
Running up flights of stairs to the fifth floor for the bedrooms, the Floridian was in awe of the amazing Atlantic Ocean vistas.
He also showed off a sauna steam room
The only criticism Derulo had was that the swimming pool wasn’t heated and the moerse price tag.
He says in the video: “The only problem, it’s an expensive-ass place. Damn pool wasn’t heated. I ain’t tryna take no ice baths.”
The Ridin’ Solo hitmaker claimed the property costs whopping $30 000 or nearly R540 000 a night.
Last month, Derulo sent laaities and shop attendants wild when he surprised schoolkids on the street with a vrag soccer balls.
The children can be seen excitedly accepting the balls from the musician as they interact and sing to him his song “From The Islands (Kompa Pasión)”. “In his caption, Derulo wrote; “Every kid deserves to smile. I am, because you are. Africa I love you!”
Derulo’s heart-warming video received plenty of likes and views, with many commending him for showing kindness to the children.
