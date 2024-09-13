Jason Derulo can’t seem to get enough of beautiful Cape Town. The American singer has posted twice about the city in the last couple of months.

Recently, he shared a video on Instagram of him handing out soccer balls to school kids in Sea Point – a post that garnered over 2.2 million views. And this week, he showed off where he has been calling home in the Mother City. The 34-year-old shared a video on TikTok with his 62M followers of him showcasing a luxury home in what looks like Clifton.

The massive property boasts six floors, with the third floor being a games room that includes a movie theatre, pool and table tennis boards as well as a well-stocked bar. Running up flights of stairs to the fifth floor for the bedrooms, the Floridian was in awe of the amazing Atlantic Ocean vistas. He also showed off a sauna steam room

The only criticism Derulo had was that the swimming pool wasn’t heated and the moerse price tag. He says in the video: “The only problem, it’s an expensive-ass place. Damn pool wasn’t heated. I ain’t tryna take no ice baths.” @warnermusicafrica Did @Jason Derulo ♬ original sound - Warner Music Africa The Ridin’ Solo hitmaker claimed the property costs whopping $30 000 or nearly R540 000 a night.