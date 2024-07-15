The 42-year-old royal – who announced in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy – made a rare public appearance at the final of the men’s singles tournament this weekend.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, made an appearance at Wimbledon yesterday.

Catherine presented the trophies at the men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in her role as patron of the All England Club.

This was only her second public event in seven months, after she attended Trooping the Colour on 15 June.

Great to be back at @Wimbledon!



There's nothing quite like The Championships 🎾 pic.twitter.com/uFkI6baNfL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 14, 2024

Catherine – who has three children with her husband Prince William – has been recuperating privately after undergoing abdominal surgery in January and then discovering she had cancer.