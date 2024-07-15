Catherine, Princess of Wales, made an appearance at Wimbledon yesterday.
The 42-year-old royal – who announced in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy – made a rare public appearance at the final of the men’s singles tournament this weekend.
Catherine presented the trophies at the men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in her role as patron of the All England Club.
This was only her second public event in seven months, after she attended Trooping the Colour on 15 June.
Great to be back at @Wimbledon!— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 14, 2024
There's nothing quite like The Championships 🎾 pic.twitter.com/uFkI6baNfL
A handshake for the champion from HRH Princess Charlotte 💜#Wimbledon | @carlosalcaraz pic.twitter.com/5LkhkuVMZE— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2024
Catherine – who has three children with her husband Prince William – has been recuperating privately after undergoing abdominal surgery in January and then discovering she had cancer.
She said in a video address in March: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful.
“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.
“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.
“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”
A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024