IT SEEMS that there’s no “happy ever after” in Tinseltown as one couple has separated and said to be heading for divorce. Jessica Alba, 43, and her husband Cash Warren, 45, have reportedly split.

Sources with direct knowledge tell Hollywood skinner site TMZ that the couple recently separated, and they're moving forward with divorce. NO RING: Jessica Alba At this point it's unclear what brought them to the decision to end their nearly 17-year marriage, but there have been some public signs of trouble in paradise. Both Cash and Jessica have been out and about without their wedding rings. Most recently, Alba attended a pre-Golden Globes party without Cash, and without her ring.