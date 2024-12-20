Rap mogul Jay-Z says he doesn’t know Sean “Diddy” Combs like that in a bid to distance himself from further allegations of sex crimes. Last week, the 55-year-old – real name Shawn Carter – was named in a civil lawsuit accusing him of raping a 13-year-old alongside Diddy in 2000 after the MTV Video Music Awards.

Having said that he was the victim of blackmail by the alleged victim’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, Jigga now says he is not vrinne with Diddy. In a Monday press conference at Roc Nation’s New York headquarters, Alex Spiro insisted that the rapper “doesn’t know anything” about the charges or allegations against Diddy. He also claimed that they do not have a “closer association” other than professional friends, despite the two billionaires hanging out at parties and events.

Spiro says: “Mr Carter has nothing to do with Mr Combs’ case or Mr Combs. “They knew each other professionally for a number of years, just like in all professions, people know each other. “At the Music Awards, they support each other. If you go to the NBA All-Star game, they support each other. That’s just how professions work.