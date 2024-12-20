He may have had mense in stitches with his comeback Netflix comedy special, but Jamie Foxx needed stitches himself. The Hollywood star is said to be “recovering” following an apparent altercation at his birthday dinner on Friday night.

The 57-year-old Academy Award-winner was reportedly caught up in a bots at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills, California and ended up with a glass being thrown at his face. A spokesperson for the Ray actor has told People the star was struck with a glass in the bek during the birthday celebration. The spokesperson says: “Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth.

“He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.” It has been reported by TMZ, that cops were called to the restaurant around 10pm regarding an alleged fight inside, and said Jamie was involved and was not there by the time officers arrived. Jamie had attended the gathering with his daughters Corinne and Anelise, as well as ex Kristin Grannis, according to the Daily Mail.