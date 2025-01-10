At least five people have been killed in wildfires rampaging around Los Angeles, with firefighters overwhelmed by the speed and ferocity of multiple blazes – including in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD is aan die brand, but not in a good way.

Up to 1 500 buildings have burned in fires in America’s second biggest city, forcing over 100 000 people from their homes.

Hollywood celebs were among those hit by the fire, with Paris Hilton, Ben Affleck and Billy Crystal all reporting losing their homes.

Paris Hilton

Paris’ house before the fire.

Hilton’s luxurious beachfront home in Malibu was reduced to a pile of ashes.