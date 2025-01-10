HOLLYWOOD is aan die brand, but not in a good way.
At least five people have been killed in wildfires rampaging around Los Angeles, with firefighters overwhelmed by the speed and ferocity of multiple blazes – including in Hollywood.
Up to 1 500 buildings have burned in fires in America’s second biggest city, forcing over 100 000 people from their homes.
Hollywood celebs were among those hit by the fire, with Paris Hilton, Ben Affleck and Billy Crystal all reporting losing their homes.
Hilton’s luxurious beachfront home in Malibu was reduced to a pile of ashes.
Others who have lost their homes in the inferno are now staying with friends and relatives.
Batman actor Affleck, who recently got divorced from Jennifer Lopez, is apparently one of those, as he escaped from the fire to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s place.
The fire was the first to erupt Tuesday morning, but now LA is surrounded by a few other wildfires with no end in sight.
It is reported that hurricane-force winds whipped up fireballs that leapt from house to house, incinerating huge swathes of California’s most desirable real estate.