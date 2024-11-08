Two of Cape Town’s musical gems have teamed up for one of the most ultimate collaborations of the year. When you blend Chad Saaiman and Jimmy Nevis on a single, you’re bound to get a result of greatness.

Produced by Shaney Jay, the new single called 2K, goes live today and is available on all digital platforms. The Daily Voice caught up with the pair this week, as they launch their debut single as a duo, with Chad explained that the song was written during a time of heartache and sadness, touching on the loss of loved ones. The track is the leading single off Chad’s upcoming 2025 EP entitled “4 Part 1”.Chad says: “The song is filled with melody and harmony, flowing over scrumptious R&B production by Shaney Jay.”

“The song is inspired by a moment of loss and heartbreak, as I started writing it on the morning of Tibz and AKA passing. “Once I had finished my parts, Shaney and I knew that it needed another perspective, so we called one of SA’s finest songwriters and artists Jimmy Nevis. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Saaiman (@chadsaaiman) “I’ve always wanted to work with Jimmy in this capacity and the time seemed right, even though some would say it’s overdue.”

Chad says the process of working together with Jimmy went smoothly as they both brought something unique to the track. He adds: “We started working on the song earlier this year and the experience was great. Jimmy is a master of articulating stories of heartbreak. IN MEMORY: Slain rapper AKA “He came into studio and was freestyling melodies until he got the ones he liked. He then went to his studio to write and finish his vocals.