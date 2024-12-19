Oscar Pistorius is giving love a shot, with the internet going bos at the news that he has a new girlfriend. The former star Paralympian, who was imprisoned for nine years for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013, is reportedly in a relationship.

The 38-year-old is said to be dating Rita Greyling, a 33-year-old business management consultant from Wakkerstroom, Mpumalanga. However, what has caught public attention is the spooky resemblance between Rita and Steenkamp, who he shot through a locked bathroom door. Rita, a blonde with striking features similar to Steenkamp, has kept their relationship discreet as Pistorius works to rebuild his life in obscurity.

But even Steenkamp sister, Simone Cowburn, has weighed in. She reportedly told the UK's Daily Star: "Is she nuts? I have been looking at the photos of them [Reeva and Rita] side by side and it cannot be any coincidence he went for her. "But what then hit me, that was even spookier, was as I looked at both their names and I saw that Reeva begins with an R and ends in an A, so does Rita.

“I just went cold when I realised that. This thing just gets creepier and creepier to me.” Mense on the internet were also spooked, as @tate_sam, wrote: “Hope she has a bulletproof bathroom door.” @Clement_T1 added: “She better wake him up every time she goes to the bathroom.”

@4x4biker said: “Los die man nou uit, asseblief.” Since Oscar’s release on parole last year, he has been living in a cottage on his uncle Arnold’s property and volunteering at a nearby Dutch Reform Church. Friends of the couple claim that shared personal tragedies brought them closer.

Rita’s ryk familie has faced significant turmoil, including her brother Ghini’s involvement in a controversial incident in 2022. During Ghini’s bachelor party at Henbase Lodge, Morgenzon, a guest, Willem Kruger, dissappeared and was later found dead in the Vaal River. The death, initially deemed accidental, is now under investigation as a potential murder.