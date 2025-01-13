HAS Nadia Nakai found love again? Well, it seems like that might be the case if the latest online skinner is to be believed. The Bragga hitmaker hasn’t been linked to anyone since the death of boyfriend, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

AKA was shot dead in February 2023, with Nakai tweeting almost three months after the incident: “I’ve been so unlucky with love. I’m never doing it again.” Before dating the slain rapper, Nakai dated American rapper Vic Mensa. And prior to that, it was Bandile Mbere of Major League DJz. The Naaa Meaan hitmaker and Mensa were in a long-distance relationship, they connected after Mensa sent her a direct message on Instagram.

Not long after her break up from Mensa, Nakai found love with AKA until their story was cut short by his tragic passing. SEXY TIME: Nadia in lingerie Now, the Zimbabwean-born singer has hinted that she may be on vacation with a man, sharing content from her trip. The rapper kicked off the year with a much-needed break in Paris, where she has been exploring the City of Love, and her posts have sparked rumours about a potential new romance.

While she has kept the identity of her new partner private, she has been sharing loved-up content on her social media. She also posted a video of herself surrounded by bouquets of flowers. This all seemed lovely until an X user, who goes by the handle @samkelonkosi posted: “A look into Nadia Nakai’s Paris vacation with a married man, Solly Soka, who flew her to entertain him for the duration of the vacation.” A little social media digging shows that mining-magnate Soka indeed is in Paris and has posted at similar locations as Nadia.