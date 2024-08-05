Cardi B made the hele news at the weekend. Not only did the Grammy Award winning rapper Cardi B announce that she was pregnant, but she did that as fans were still digesting the news of her and husband Offset’s divorce.

Known for her unapologetic personality, Cardi B rose to fame in 2015 when clips of her on the cast of American reality show Love and Hip Hop: New York circulated the internet. Her profile has been growing since she released her hit single “Bodak Yellow” in 2017. Late on Thursday, the 31-year-old announced that she was klaar with Migos rapper Offset after six years of marriage.

Offset has five children by four different women, two of which he shares with Cardi B – three-year-old daughter Kulture and two-year-old son Wave. US skinner magazine People shared that Cardi’s representative confirmed to them that “It’s not based on cheating rumours, but rather has been a long time coming.” Back in 2020, Cardi (born Belcalis Marlenis Cephus) also filed for divorce from her boo, but they got back together again couple of months later.

Last December, Cardi told her 166 million Instagram followers that she has “been single for a minute”. But she revealed that she had spent Valentine’s Day with Offset. En nou is sy weer met die lyf. On 1 August she posted pictures showing off her baby bump in a photoshoot on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) The post was captioned “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!” “Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! “I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!