THE drama between rap titans Drake and Kendrick Lamar has reached boiling point, but this time, it’s not just a war of words - it's a legal showdown. Drake is taking Universal Music Group (UMG) to court, accusing the label of defamation and harassment over Lamar’s blistering diss track Not Like Us which dropped last year.

The smash hit went viral is said to have accused Drake and his crew of being "certified paedophiles" who should "be registered and placed on neighbourhood watch“. This didn't sit well with Drake, who is now claiming that UMG helped fan the flames of this fiery feud for profit, while aware the allegations were false. In legal papers filed in New York, Drake’s lawyers stated that UMG orchestrated a "campaign to create a viral hit" with Not Like Us, exploiting the controversy to boost streams at Drake’s expense.

The label, which has been Drake’s label for over a decade, fired back, calling the claims "offensive and untrue." It argued that the idea of them undermining one of their biggest stars is "illogical," and accused Drake of trying to stifle Lamar’s creative freedom through legal means. UMG highlighted their substantial investment in Drake’s career, asserting they would never engage in defamation against any artist.

This lawsuit comes hot on the heels of Drake withdrawing a separate legal action against UMG and Spotify. In that case, he alleged the two giants conspired to artificially inflate streams of Not Like Us, to the detriment of his own tracks. According to Drake, UMG had licensed the song to Spotify at "drastically reduced rates" and used bots to boost its popularity, creating a false perception of its success. Spotify clapped back, stating there was "no economic incentive" for them to favour Not Like Us over Drake’s catalogue. They also filed an opposition brief to Drake’s petition, which was eventually withdrawn after talks between all parties.

Meanwhile, Lamar fans had a mouthful to say. X user @MsKevin504 said: “I can’t describe how anti hip hop this lawsuit is. This is crazy. Drake really did prove he is not like us after all. Kendrick really did prove who the liar was. “Funny thing Dot hasn’t said or done anything extra besides release music. A lot of this is Drake’s own doing.”