It’s been a magical decade for R&B singer Robin Pieters, who first made his mark in the music industry ten years ago. The 34-year-old entertainer from Plumstead started his career as a back-up singer for stars such as Alistair Izobell, Claire Phillips, Sasha-Lee Davids, Karin Kortje and more.

His first taste of solo fame came when he made the final round of The Voice South Africa in 2016. And although he didn’t win, he was a firm crowd favourite. He tells the Daily Voice: “Ten years of a roller coaster ride of a music career. I am so grateful to have made it this far. “I will never forget the way it all started for me – a flamboyant back-up singer for some of South Africa’s top musicians.

“This was the stepping stone that carried me to achieve greater things in my career over the years.” He has since performed with international favourites including Tevin Campbell, Robin S, Peaches and Herb, Tamia, Cece Peniston and Sybil. Robin has released hits such as Recall, Move Right On, and Fool and followed that up with his latest hit, Unstoppable.

To mark his tenth anniversary, he will be hosting a show called “Empower Her” at the Grand Arena at GrandWest, starting on 18 December. He explains: “This show will be performed with the people who have helped me and paved the way for me in this industry. “But next year I hope to release a documentary and an album that all forms part of my decade celebration.”

Singers on the bill include Jamali, Jody Williams, Sasha-Lee Davids, Andrea Fortuin, Talitha and of course, Karin Kortje. Despite the limelight and sold-out shows, Robin says the road got lonely at some points. He shares: “There are a lot of challenging moments in this industry, I guess it’s part of the package.

“Sometimes people are talking bad about you and you feel discouraged and these things can affect you. “I’m a sensitive person, I want to make everyone happy and I’ve realised I can’t do that.” Robin Pieters. Picture: Supplied He urges artists not to lose hope, and to be prepared for the “dry season”.