Beyoncé is back in the spotlight, but for all the wrong reasons. The mega star has legions of fans and whenever she drops a song, the Bey Hive – as her followers are known – go mal.

Like her or not, Queen Bey is massive, with 315 million Instagram followers. After branching out to country music from her R&B roots with the March release of her Cowboy Carter album, though, it’s been a weird year for the 32-time Grammy winner. With hubby Jay-Z’s bestie Diddy being arrested last month and charged with sex trafficking and abuse, after revelations of him beating his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, mense questioned why Beyoncé was so quiet.

But this weekend, she came back with a bang, only to be met by a backlash from fans and haters alike. The 43-year-old launched a new campaign as the face – or booty – of Levi’s jeans. In the sexy new commercial, she walks into a laundromat with her denim outfit and undresses to her white panties, singing: “Boy, I’ll let you be my Levi’s jeans; So you can hug that ass all day long.”.

And top of that, she promoted her new luxury whiskey, Sir Davis, in a stunning shoot in Paris. Wearing a gold dress, with blonde locks, Bey looks incredible in her Instagram posts. But the comment section was a hornet’s nest of conspiracy theories. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) Apart from linking her to Diddy’s sex skande, some mense also accused her of having a hand in Aaliyah’s 2001 death – the singer died in a plane crash off Jamaica when Bey was just 19.

Others also blamed he for the deaths of Tupac Shakur (1995), TLC’s Left Eye (2002) and Michael Jackson (2009). Commenting on a Instagram pic of Bey with her branded whiskey bottle, a user wrote: “What’s in the bottle? Baby oil?”, referencing the 1000s of bottles of baby oil confiscated in Diddy’s arrest. Some reckon she is the head of the Illuminati, noting how artists like Lizzo and Taylor Swift have thanked her as an inspiration when accepting awards.