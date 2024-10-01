Cape Town music fans were naar yesterday when international superstar Chris Brown announced only one show in Johannesburg on this highly-anticipated tour. Last week, mense went mal when Breezy posted “South Africa. I’m Coming” on his Instagram page.

It promised a grand return to South Africa after almost a decade since the last of his two previous shows. The 35-year-old R&B singer is known for his high-energy dance moves and sexy hits like Kiss Kiss. But with only one concert, scheduled for Saturday, 14 December 2024 at the iconic FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, Kaapse fans were bekaf.

“Not to sound ungrateful but...we gonna need your team to set up a date in CAPE TOWN!!! We don't mind Sunday 15th Dec vibes,” wrote @le_jeanw. @lifeof2slime @chrisbrownofficial ♬ msp - cails Another fan commented: “Wait WHAT? NO CAPE TOWN? That doesn’t even make sense.” Meanwhile, a TikTok user in Durban joked: “If you don’t come to Durban, me and my troops, we going to come there to your concert and shut things down boss. I’m telling you, I’m giving you the verbal, you gonna get dala’d if you don’t come to Durban...

“I don’t care who your security is, we from the gullie, from the heart of the ghetto. Make it bru, whatkind.” Fans will have to dala what they must if they want to see the hitmaker perform quickly though, with tickets going on this Thursday at 10am. 🔥 Chris Brown LIVE in Johannesburg, Breezy in South Africa REVEALED! 🔥



Get ready for an unforgettable night when @chrisbrown returns to South Africa for the first time in nearly a decade, promising fans an epic evening filled with his chart-topping hits and signature… pic.twitter.com/f8XNCuXqBq — BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) September 30, 2024 Tickets are exclusively available through two trusted sources: www.bigconcerts.co.za and www.ticketmaster.co.za.