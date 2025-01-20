IT SEEMS that Daenerys Targaryen has entered the chat when it comes to the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni sexual harassment lawsuit which was filed by the actress last December. Lively allegedly spat fire in a text she sent to co-star Justin Baldoni: ‘I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons“.

The actor/director is counter-suing Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for 400 millions dollars for trying to steal the movie It Ends With Us from him and his team. The Gossip Girl star had claimed Baldoni tried to “destroy her reputation“ and sexually harassed her while they starred in the movie It Ends With Us, which saw Baldoni as the director and lead actor. Baldoni’s team branded Lively's allegations as “categorically false” and is now counter-suing.

LAWSUIT: Actor and director Justin Baldoni But Lively’s team denied his allegations that she attempted to take creative control of the fliek and used Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds as her “dragons” in backing her script rewrites. Lively’s team has hit back Baldoni’s claims. They said in a statement: “This is an age-old story: A woman speaks up with concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation and the abuser attempts to turn the tables on the victim. This is what experts call DARVO - Deny. Attack. Reverse Victim Offender."