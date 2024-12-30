Queen Bey performed a record-breaking NFL halftime show on Christmas Day, which drew over 23 million viewers on Netflix.

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, is gatvol of her daughter’s haters and tackled them head-on.

Dressed in Western-themed gear as she belted out hits from her recent Cowboy Carter album, the 43-year-old served up a flawless concert.

But the haters were also out in full force, with some criticising the Texas Hold ’em hitmaker for making a gun hand gesture.

According to NFL rules, the gesture is banned and gives a 15-yard penalty to any player caught doing it.