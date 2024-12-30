Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, is gatvol of her daughter’s haters and tackled them head-on.
Queen Bey performed a record-breaking NFL halftime show on Christmas Day, which drew over 23 million viewers on Netflix.
Dressed in Western-themed gear as she belted out hits from her recent Cowboy Carter album, the 43-year-old served up a flawless concert.
But the haters were also out in full force, with some criticising the Texas Hold ’em hitmaker for making a gun hand gesture.
According to NFL rules, the gesture is banned and gives a 15-yard penalty to any player caught doing it.
But Mama Tina, 70, was not having it, hitting back at the trolls on Friday night in an Instagram post.
The kwaad aunty wrote: “It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later.
“Obviously you are so obsessed with them, addicted to them, and secretly admire them, wish you could be them, that you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment.
“So go to another channel when it’s halftime watch goofy cartoons or Bozo the Clown... Said with love.” (sic)