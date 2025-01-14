BELIEBERS, rejoice! Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber is reportedly set to make a major return to the music scene this year, just four months after celebrating the birth of his first child, a son named Jack Blues, with wife Hailey Bieber.

The announcement comes after a lengthy break from both new music and live performances. Bieber, who hasn’t released a song in over a year and last graced the stage in February 2024, has faced a number of personal challenges during his musical hiatus. While the arrival of his son has brought joy, sources close to the couple have suggested that parenthood has also brought in unforeseen pressures, as they sukkel with financial difficulties.

Rumours have swirled that the Love Yourself hitmaker is feeling the weight of obligation to return to work. Despite the staggering $200 million (R3.8 billlion) sale of his music catalogue in 2023, reports indicate that the couple is not as financially secure as one might imagine. Friends of the musician claim that the pressures of new parenthood and the need to support his family are the reason for the comeback.

Whatever his reason is, we’re glad the Biebs is coming back. Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey. And in other Bieber news, it seems that there’s no bad blood between Hailey Bieber and Justin’s former long-term girlfriend Selena Gomez as Mrs Biebs has been liking posts reporting on Selana’s latest success. Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello took to Instagram to celebrate the success of the movie Emilia Perez, which won four Golden Globes at the 2025 ceremony.