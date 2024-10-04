Cape Town’s divas, get ready to blom at this year’s Daily Voice Diamonds & Divas event that promises to be a blooming affair. With a jam-packed session of fun, food and lekker entertainment, the annual event makes its grand return on Saturday, 12 October, so get your tickets now.

The annual all-female jol will light up Cafe 51 on Roodebloem Road in Woodstock. Guests will get to rub shoulders and be entertained by live acts including the darling of Cape Town, singer Loukmaan Adams, Bo-Kaap’s pride and joy Mujahid George, the hilarious comedian and MC Ashley Pienaar and The First Lady of the decks, DJ Portia Mackenzie. Top-class entertainment: Loukmaan Adams. Picture: Ronell Prins Daily Voice caught up with Mujahid who says he plans to give the ladies a high-energy performance as he belts out all their favourite hits.

He says: “I’m excited. This is my first time performing at a Daily Voice event and all I can say is ‘ons gaan party!’ "I’m looking forward to this myself, we’re going to laugh, we gonna dance, sing and most important we’re going to jol. “I look forward to seeing you there and having the best time together.”

Loukmaan jokes: “The ladies must come expectant… expectant to see me of course! “It’s going to be a lekker sing-along and dance kind of vibe and I’m planning to enjoy a day of vibrant entertainment with the ladies at this event. I can barely wait.” Bo-Kaap ou: Mujahid George. Picture: supplied MC Ashley is currently catching up with all the hottest news so he can load up on jokes and the best skinner.

He adds: “Aside from the important informative news the Daily Voice is known to share, I specifically love the quirky stories and the feel-good stuff they share with readers. “In preparation for the event, I am currently catching up on all the juicy stories so I can skinner and joke lekker with the ladies at the Diamonds and Divas jol.” The party will start at 11am and organisers say ladies are in for a treat of note.

Olwethu Bhozo from Daily Voice advises: “Ladies must dress up in their finest diamonds, bling, glitter and blooms in the theme of Spring, as this event promises to have you thrilled with entertainment. “And don’t forget to put on your dancing shoes because there will definitely be a lot of dancing.” Tickets to the event are R300 and available via Quicket.