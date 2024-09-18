The iconic Vicky Sampson is joining her voice as a special guest on the much-anticipated Joe Barber reunion. The beloved singer who is known for her chart-topping hits "African Dream" and "Love Will Shine on You," will join the legendary duo for a limited run of unforgettable performances.

The Joe Barber 25th Anniversary Extravaganza takes place at the Grand Arena in Grandwest from October 16 to 19. Boeta Joe and Boeta Gamat, the stars of Joe Barber, are played by David Isaacs and Oscar Petersen, who have captured the hearts of audiences for decades with their hilarious portrayal of life in a local barbershop. Stars: David Isaacs and Oscar Petersen. Picture Supplied This anniversary celebration promises to be a special tribute to the enduring legacy of this iconic production.

An excited Vicky is ‘beyond thrilled’ to be part of the upcoming celebration. She says: "Joe Barber is a true testament to the heart and humour of Cape Town and I can't wait to share the stage with David and Oscar as they bring these iconic characters to life. “It's going to be an unforgettable experience for everyone."

Along with Boeta Joe and Boeta Gamat, Vicky will grace the stage alongside the hilarious side characters that have made Joe Barber a beloved staple of South African culture - Boeta Gamat’s nosy wife Washiela and her arch nemesis, Outjie. Producer Ian Bredenkamp adds: “We’re so excited at having Vicky join the show. “A music guest has become a hallmark of our Joe Barber shows at GrandWest since we started there in 2019.

“Like Boeta Joe and Boeta Gamat, Vicky is known and loved in Cape Town and we can’t wait to hear her perform.” About their amazing 25-year milestone, Petersen says: “A silver anniversary, like any other anniversary, always allows you to go back to the beginning when the relationship started so you can measure how far you’ve come, the highs and lows. “It allows you to celebrate a measure of survival through the challenging moments of life.”