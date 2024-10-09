Kanye West and Bianca Censori are headed for divorce after “splitting up weeks ago”. According to US celebrity skinner website TMZ, the couple are flying solo after almost two years of marriage.

On Monday morning TMZ claimed that the rapper and his wife have been on the outs for a while and “possibly” plan to file for divorce. Ye is currently in Japan, while Bianca flew to Australia to be with her family. TMZ claims that the 47-year-old hip hop mogul is “done” with the Aussie beauty and wants to be single again.

Close: Bianca, 29, and North, 9. Picture: backgrid But no reason for the breakup was reported. And it isn’t clear who decided to pull the plug. Their relationship has been a wild ride - as wild as Bianca’s barely-there outfits. Apparently, Kanye first slid into the architect and model’s Instagram DMs in 2020, when he offered the then-student a job in his YEEZY HOMES initiative.

She moved to Los Angeles to take up her post and in December 2022, Kanye dropped Censori Overload, hinting at his new goose. The pair were then spotted in public the following month, the press had no idea who she was, but rumours that they had tied the knot were already vuurwarm, until it was confirmed in October 2023. But by then, Bianca had already become close to Kanye’s four laaities with ex-wife Kim Kardashian - especially their eldest daughter North, now 11.

There was drama between the mom and stiefma earlier this year, with reports claiming that Kim had warned Kanye to Bianca not to dress controversially around her child - a condition that Bianca has stuck too. The Aussie has not been very vocal about her relationship with Ye, and mostly made headlines with her racy wardrobe. According to TMZ, the All Falls Down hitmaker is throwing his energy into his Far East tour.