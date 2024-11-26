Lindsay Lohan has been wowing fans with her youthful new face as she plots a comeback to the limelight. The 38-year-old actress has had probleme dealing with her fame in the past, as she sukkelled going from child star to teen idol in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Drug and alcohol abuse caught up with her in 2007, as she was arrested and was sentenced to community service and probation. Years away from the Hollywood spotlight seems to have done her the world good. The Parent Trap actress now has a 16-month-old son, Luai, with husband Bader Shammas.

Did the work: Lindsay Lohan before, left, and after, right. Picture: @notgwendalupe on X At Friday’s premiere of her new Netflix movie Our Little Secret, sent the internet into a frenzy, when the Mean Girls star looked stunning. But a London-based aesthetics expert Dr. Jonny Betteridge says Lindsay’s million-dollar new look came at a pretty price. Taking to Instagram, Betteridge reckons that the former Disney girl got at least $300 000 (R5.4 million) worth of work done to look as flawless as she does.

Betteridge believes she has had are a face lift, an upper eyelid surgery, a nose job, and a surgical brow lift. He added that she most likely had “some degree of surgical facelift” but added that the procedures look to have been minimally invasive to reduce sagging eyebrows and forehead plooie. Betteridge also says the actress had “botox, lip lift, lip fillers, and teeth veneers.”

Lohan hasn’t been shy of going to the doctor’s for some work on her skin. In the past, she has admitted to getting treatments such as “laser, Morpheus and IPL [Intense pulsed light]”. With all the work done, Lindsay says that being a new mom has boosted her self esteem.