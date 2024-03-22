Western Province will have to lift their away game ahead of Saturday’s trip to The Wanderers when they face the Titans at 2pm. Captain Kyle Verryenne and his span go to Gauteng on the back of two T20 Challenge straight defeats, after going down to the table-topping Warriors in Gqeberha by eight wickets on Thursday.

After winning the toss at St George’s Park, the Kapenaars chose to bat, but they needed middle-order batters George Linde (46) and Onke Nyaku (26) to help them to 149/7 after their allotted 20 overs. MATCH RESULT | A defeat in Gqeberha as Dafabet Warriors won by 8 wickets, 151/2 (17.4).



Breetzke (53*), Hermann (31*). Mogakane 48.



Parnell 1/24, Linde 1/17. #WPcricket #westernprovince #WSBWP🧡 #BoysInBlue💙 #T20Challenge #WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/nU7HjxaZ2N — Western Province Men (@WP_Blitz) March 21, 2024 They needed their bowlers to keep them in the game, but the Warriors made kleinskooltjies of Province’s attack. Warriors skipper Matthew Breetzke powered to an unbeaten 58 off 42 deliveries, with Andile Mokgakane teeing off with a superb 48 off 36.