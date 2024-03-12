Western Province have started their T20 Challenge campaign like a house on fire, winning their first two matches at the weekend. Captain Kyle Verreynne, though, wants his team to maak die pap dik aan when they face the North West Dragons in their third clash on tomorrow night.

Province beat the Dolphins in Durban by two runs, before klapping KwaZulu-Natal Inland by seven wickets. In the runs: No.3 Jonathan Bird. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix And Verreynne says: “It’s two out of two and we’re quite happy with that… “It gives us momentum going into the next couple of games…