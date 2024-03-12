Western Province have started their T20 Challenge campaign like a house on fire, winning their first two matches at the weekend.
Captain Kyle Verreynne, though, wants his team to maak die pap dik aan when they face the North West Dragons in their third clash on tomorrow night.
Province beat the Dolphins in Durban by two runs, before klapping KwaZulu-Natal Inland by seven wickets.
And Verreynne says: “It’s two out of two and we’re quite happy with that…
“It gives us momentum going into the next couple of games…
“You always want to start off nicely and we managed to do that, and now we have to keep on going.”
No.3 batsman Jonathan Bird has been the star of the show for WP to date, scoring 40 in the first match and then an unbeaten 61 in the second.
Verreynne says of the 22-year-old leftie: “He has been really good in the last two games and it’s nice to see him find some form.”
Province will be hoping he continues his run against the team they beat in the final of the 1Day Cup.
