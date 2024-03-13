Western Province captain Kyle Verryenne and his manne will fight fire with fire when the North-West Dragons stiek uit at Newlands today.
The 6pm clash is a rematch of last October’s 1Day Cup final a match the hosts won by a helse 107 runs.
But Verryenne is experienced enough to know that anything can happen in the shortest form of the game.
World Sports Betting Western Province hopes to keep flying high at WSB Newlands.
And the Proteas gloveman is expecting the manne from Potchefstroom to bring the heat.
He says: “They are a good white-ball side, we played them in the 50-over final.
“So I think it’s going to be a good game. We are playing really good cricket at the moment. “We are playing nicely and we’ve got a lot of confidence going into that game.
“The message has always been to keep it nice and simple and take each game as it comes.”
Province are currently second on third in the standings after two wins from their two games in the tournament.
The hosts will be looking to the in-form Jonathan Bird to add to his 101 runs in the series so far, following his match-winning unbeaten 61 off 33 deliveries against KZN Inland on Sunday.
The Dragons come to the Kaap having lost both their previous matches and lie rock bottom of the table.