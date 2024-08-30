On 10 log points after two rounds, another full house at 5pm would give the log-leading Springboks an unassailable 15 points with one round to play.

The Springboks can win The Rugby Championship at Ellis Park tomorrow, if they beat fierce rivals All Blacks with a bonus point.

But it won’t be easy, with South Africa also out to snap a two-game losing streak against the All Blacks in Johannesburg, having lost the last two matches there 35-23 in 2022 and 27-20 in 2015.

Out to snap a 10-year Ellis Park droogte, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, whose team beat New Zealand 12-11 in the World Cup final last year, says they must be oppit.

He explains: “The moment you switch off [Damian] McKenzie might do something [special]. And they have a forward pack that we found tough to move around in the World Cup final.”